Soto beats Takayama in nine rounds and retains his scepter

The Mexican Edwin “La Pulga” Soto defeated this Saturday in an emotional match against the Japanese Katsunari takayama and retained the light flyweight title of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), in Arlington, Texas.

Takayama He came out like lightning to hit with both hands, but Soto remained calm, defended well and in the very first minute began to hit the best shots, although he was penalized with one point for an illegal impact.

Elwin He escaped well from the Asian offensive and took the second round with a full-fledged closure, however in the third Takayama looked better with the 1-2 and some blows to the stomach of the defending monarch.

Soto was more patient in the fourth and fifth segments, in which he put his right hand several times in the face of an opponent who never backed down and also punished.

The bout came to the middle of the best way, with a sixth round of howling; the Japanese provoked the Mexican with leg movements and calls to fight, to which “La Pulga” responded with combinations that were about to knock down the Asian one.

The Japanese threw at least 120 more shots than Soto in the first six rounds., but while Takayama landed one in four, Soto hit half of those thrown.

In the center of the ring, the two fighters continued with a fight without dead seconds; Although the Mexican managed to win the seventh and eighth rounds, he could not bring down an opponent with an almost animal capacity to recover from crises.

Soto punished with straight forehand punches, with hooks, with combinations and he always found an answer until the officer stopped the fight at minute 2:44 of the ninth round, before the superiority of the champion.

As if he were a millennial, the 37-year-old fighter showed disagreement with the official’s decision and put people in the bag at the stand in the center of the ring and shade with combinations in the air at unheard of speed for a 20-year career veteran in excellent physical condition.

Soto retained the WBO title with 19 wins, 13 by knockout and one loss. Tayayama suffered his ninth setback, with 32 wins, 12 on the fast track.

The lawsuit was the one prior to the Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez against english Billy Joe Saunders, in a super middleweight bout with three belts in play that took Alvarez.