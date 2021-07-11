Sotheby’s sells diamond for $ 12 million in cryptocurrency

. videos

Schools open in Bulgaria in second elections in three months

Sofia, Jul 11 ​​. .- The more than 11,500 polling stations in Bulgaria opened their doors this Sunday at 7:00 local time (4:00 GMT) for early legislative elections, the second in three months, to which about 6 are called , 7 million citizens. Until the polls close at 8:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT), voters will be able to choose between 23 parties and alliances, seven fewer than the previous April 4 legislatures, to form the new 240-seat Parliament. Victory will be contested by the conservatives of the Bulgarian Citizens for European Development (GERB), led by former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, and There is Such a People, a protest party recently founded by singer and television host Slavi Trifonov. Polls predict that only six formations will exceed the 4% threshold necessary to enter the Chamber, without any obtaining the majority necessary to govern alone. In April Borisov’s GERB won with almost 26% of the vote, but the refusal of all the other formations to agree with the conservatives and the inability to forge an alternative coalition led to new elections. The latest polls point to a very tight result, even with a defeat for Borisov’s GERB, a 62-year-old former bodyguard – nicknamed “Batman” – who has dominated the politics of the Balkan country since 2009. “There is such a people”, which already was the great surprise in April when he finished second, he can now win a narrow victory by obtaining more than 21% of the support, according to the latest polls. This formation could ally itself with two other recently created protest parties that are joined by the denunciation of corruption in the poorest country in the European Union (EU), although they may even have to seek the support of a fourth formation. The conservative “Democratic Bulgaria”, to whom the polls give 12%%, and the center-left “Get up Bulgaria! Mafiosi Out!”, Which would get 5.1%, are the natural allies of “There is Such a People”. These three formations reject the Socialist Party, which will be third, according to the polls, because they affirm that it is part of the same corrupt system as Borisov’s GERB. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms, the party that brings together the vote of the Turkish minority, would be in fourth place with up to 11.5% of the votes, according to polls, and could be the fundamental partner to give a parliamentary majority to anti-corruption formations. Analysts foresee an electoral turnout similar to that of the previous elections, around 51%, although more votes are expected from Bulgarians living abroad, which favors opposition parties. The campaign has been marked by debates on corruption, amid a series of scandals that shake the GERB and with the US sanctions against three people and their network of companies at the beginning of June, an unprecedented step against a country belonging to the EU. ELECTRONIC VOTING In these elections, voting will be carried out almost exclusively with electronic machines, while ballots will be used only in small schools. This new technology has drawn strong criticism from Borisov, who several times in recent weeks accused the president, Rumen Radev, an opposition ally, of wanting to manipulate the results. Since May a technical government appointed by Radev has been in office and the Minister of the Interior, Boiko Rashkov, has accused the GERB of being behind a plot to buy and sell votes, not only with money, for between 25 and 50 euros, but also with food or heating material. .