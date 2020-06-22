By Cecile Mantovani

GENEVA, Jun 22 (.) – Rare colored diamonds and historic gems will seek new owners at Sotheby’s semi-annual sale in Geneva this week, in the resumption of live auctions after a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the period of confinement, Sotheby’s saw a « huge increase » in its online sales, David Bennett, global president of jewelry for the auction house, told . Television ahead of its Tuesday night sale.

« Live sales have their place, absolutely, you know the drama, the emotion. But online sales are here to stay, there is no doubt, I think it will go well, » he said.

Rival Christie’s plans to hold a jewelry sale in the Swiss city on July 22.

The lots to be offered by Sotheby’s include a Cartier diamond bracelet with geometric shapes and prints from the 1930s. « It’s a beautiful thing (…) people collect Cartier now, of course, but these are the star pieces of the best Cartier production period, « Bennett said.

« And there is something I really love, a very rare 100-karat sapphire, an untreated, cushion-shaped sapphire, absolutely beautiful in color. It’s from Sri Lanka. And you know, in my more than 40-year career I haven’t seen more than a pair of this size. It’s very rare, it’s almost a magical 100-carat size, « he added.

An emerald and diamond necklace that belonged to Consuelo Montagu (1853-1909), a high-society American who became duchess of Manchester, would sell for between 300,000 to 390,000 Swiss francs, Sotheby’s said.

The auction house expects a square cut blue diamond weighing 3.01 carats, classified as « fancy vivid », to fetch between 4.2 million and 6.3 million francs, while estimating that a 7-carat fancy intense pink diamond raises 2.4 million to 3.4 million francs.

« Pink is perhaps the most, I would say it is the most popular of all colors, perhaps not the most valuable, but I think it is the most popular, because everyone likes pink diamonds, » said Bennett. (Report by Cecile Mantovani; Written by Stephanie Nebehay; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)

