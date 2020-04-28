1/2

Sotheby´s, online charity auction brings you closer to Sting, Strokes and Hillary Clinton | AP

From an acting class with Patrick Stewart, recording a song with Sting, meeting the rockers of The strokes and even have a coffee I pick up with Hillary clintonThese are some of the direct passes that offer you a charity auction.

Organized by the house Sotheby´sThe previous ones are part of some of the great offers that the auction house offers to the participants.

❗️ ANNOUNCEMENT ❗️We’ve joined forces with @Google to help the @ rescueorg’s front-line efforts to combat COVID-19 in vulnerable communities Together, we’ll be hosting a charity auction with support from the biggest names in music, film , art and public affairs including Hillary Clinton, The Strokes, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sacha Baron Cohen, Madeleine Albright, Russell Schweickart, Marc Quinn, David Miliband, Paul Smith, the cast and creators of Downton Abbey and many more … – The auction will comprise exceptional virtual experiences that can be enjoyed via @ google.meet – from a recording session with 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, to a personal coaching session with the one and only Tim Ferriss. All lots will be offered without reserve between 1-8 May, and the winning bidders will have the option to share their experience with front-line workers and others who have been directly impacted by the coronavirus. Head to the link in bio to read more! #MayDayForCovid – Photo Credit Clockwise from Top Left: @HillaryClinton (Office of Hillary Rodham Clinton) Russell Schweickart (@NASA) Madeleine Albright (Laura Bulbin) @theofficialsting (Eric Ryan Anderson) @timferriss (Taylor Prinsen) David Miliband @sirpatstew (Tommy Garcia) @TheStrokes (Jason Macdonald) @ Jacques.Grange (Jérôme Macé) @SachaBaronCohen (.) @downtonabbey_official (Carnival Films) A post shared by Sotheby’s (@sothebys) on Apr 27, 2020 at 5:04 pm PDT

So possibly this opportunity would be one in a million and if you want to have it within reach, the sales will take place between May 1 and 8 to benefit the efforts of the International Rescue Committee to combat the COVID-19.

Bets start at $ 50 each and have no reserve price.

Also, among others experiences they could also be in bliss auction include a video conference conversation with Sasha Baron Cohen or with the astronaut from the Apollo 9 Russell Schweickart, a coffee or tea with former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Among other surprises for fans of “Downton Abbey”There is a virtual visit to Highclere Castle, where the production was filmed, with its screenwriter and creator Julian Fellowes and actors Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, who played Lord and Lady Grantham.

Meanwhile, on the part of Sotheby´s, the executive director noted:

We are proud to contribute to pandemic aid in these extraordinary times, ”said Charles F. Stewart.

He even points out, customers from around the world questioned about possible ways to contribute:

Many of our clients around the world have asked about how to support the relief efforts by COVID-19 and, with the Google society and so many leading figures who have pledged their support for this unique auction of virtual experiences, we are eager to support the efforts of the International Rescue Committee.

