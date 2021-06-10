Sotheby’s Concludes Auction Of CryptoPunk # 7523 For $ 11.7 Million

While the hype for NFTs skyrocketed in 2021, its origin dates back to more distant times. Today, Sotheby’s auction house sold a CryptoPunk NFT for a world record $ 11.75 million.

CryptoPunk # 7523, also known as “Covid Alien,” is part of an auction titled Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale.

The collection will feature 27 unique digital artists and will mark the first time that a major auction house has featured a sale comprised of only NFT artists and the CryptoPunk NFT will be the highlight of the auction.

CryptoPunks are works of art of digital characters generated on the Ethereum blockchain and were originally gifted to anyone with an ETH wallet.

The 24 × 24 pixel 8-bit style pieces were released in 2017 and according to the studio that released them, they are the first NFTs on Ethereum.

When launched on Ethereum, lhe CryptoPunk line became the first NFT on the network and inspired the ERC-721 standard which has been used extensively for digital art and collectibles.

There are a total of 10,000 CryptoPunks and they are intended to represent the crypto-anarchist philosophy.

As far as CryptoPunks go, the # 7523 is particularly desirable and It is considered one of the rarest of the “punk type” set.

It is one of the nine “Alien CryptoPunk” and is the only example that has the subject wearing a mask. Of the remaining 9,991 punks, 24 are apes, 88 are zombies, 3,840 are female, and 6,039 are male.

Each punk differs from the next by presenting different identities, attributes, and quirks. Each of the 10,000 punks has between zero and eight distinctive characteristics.

The exception is the “Genisis Punks”, a group of eight who have no attributes. In the meantime, The CryptoPunk # 8348 is the only one that sports a full set of all eight types of features, including a cigarette, a cap, and a beauty mark.

The increase in NFTs this year has several reasonable explanations. Perhaps one of the most surprising areas to help digital art has been the large auction houses and galleries.

As the art world was forced to close its doors to buyers and fans due to the Covid-19 outbreak, buyers needed to find alternatives to fill the dead space in their walls.

Sotheby’s digital art curator Robert Alice had this to say about the idea:

“The growth in the NFT ecosystem and its rapid ascent to the global cultural scene must be attributed in part to the closure of our physical world during COVID-19. As galleries closed their doors to their communities, NFTs as a digital medium and the concept of the metaverse began to resonate with collectors around the world as they sought new cultural experiences. As the physical world closed, the digital sphere opened ”.

While this NFT sale is the first digital collection of its kind to be auctioned by a major house, Sotheby’s is no stranger to the rise of trendy digital art.

Already in 2021, became the first house to add cryptocurrencies to its accepted forms of payment for digital and physical works of art.

According to Twitter, the ultimate winner of CryptoPunk’s NFT is said to be Shalom Meckenzie, the largest shareholder in the DraftKings sports betting team.

