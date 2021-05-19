Sotheby’s announces auction of 19 generative art NFTs from artblocks platform

Yesterday, May 18, the next auction was made public at Sotheby’s that will include 19 pieces from the crypto art platform artblocks, as well as one of the rarest cryptopunks in existence.

The auction house founded in London announced the celebration of “Natively Digital”, an auction that includes a batch of pieces of crypto art. The auction will be held between June 3 and 10, 2021.

Natively Digital is a collection of unique artworks curated in collaboration with Robert Alice. Robert Alice, the project behind which artist Ben Gentilli hides, was the first to sell an NFT at Christie’s auction house on October 7, 2020. The piece sold for $ 131,250.

Sotheby’s will present some of the first NFTs created on pre-Ethereum blockchains, along with newer and more complex NFTs showcasing cutting-edge technical innovation.. The selection ranges from emerging crypto artists to the “old masters”. All this with the intention of showing the public the wide range of creativity that is emerging in the ecosystem.

Generative art receives the recognition it deserves

Among the auctioned pieces, 19 pieces created by different artists for the generative art platform artblocks stand out. Generative art is art programmed using a computer that intentionally introduces randomness as part of its creation process.. In other words, it is a process of algorithmic generation of new ideas, shapes, colors or patterns.

One of the main peculiarities of this type of art is that the algorithm that makes the work of art is stored in the blockchain and therefore is immutable and indestructible. This turns generative art pieces into genuine fruits of the blockchain, since without this technology they would not be possible.. In addition, they largely solve the current problem of storing crypto art.

The batch of generative art pieces belong to a joint collection of artblocks founder Erick Calderon and generative artist Jeff Davis. The owners have a clear intention about funds to be raised:

Erick and I selected works from our collections from the first 19 curated projects on Art Blocks to be as a single auction lot. All proceeds, after copyright, will go to projects dedicated to supporting creativity through computer code and the dissemination of computer science in the arts.

The artists who created the works for the auction are Snowfro, DCA, Jeff Davis, Daïm Aggott-Hönsch, pxlq, luxpris, Hideki Tsukamoto, Dmitri Cherniak, Simon De Mai, kai, Kjetil Golid, Alexis André, Aaron Penne, Radix & daLenz , among others.

The chosen collections are Chromie Squiggle, Genesis, Dynamic Slices, Singularity, Ignition, Ringers, Spectron, 27-Bit Digital, Archetype, 720 Minutes, Apparitions among some others. In the last 7 days there have been 1,252 sales of artblocks works valued at more than 1.5 million dollars, according to data collected by the nonfungible.com platform.

