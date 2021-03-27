Soteldo’s odyssey to leave Venezuela and rejoin Santos

03/27/2021 at 02:09 CET

There is no way that Yeferson Soteldo will leave his native Venezuela to rejoin Santos. The ’10’ of the Peixe took advantage of the return of the match of the second phase of the Copa Libertadores against Deportivo Lara to stay a few days in his country, with the permission of the club. It was practically a year since the Santista player had not been able to visit his relatives due to the damn pandemic and the coincidence of playing in Caracas presented him with a unique opportunity.

What had to be a few days off, with the approval of the coaching staff and the club, has ended up becoming an odyssey, if not a nightmare.

The match against Deportivo Lara, which sealed Peixe’s qualification for the third phase where San Lorenzo awaits, was played on Tuesday the 16th. It was agreed that on Saturday 20 Soteldo return to Brazil, in order to participate in a mini preseason in which the coach Ariel holan has the entire squad concentrated.

The first difficulty was finding plane tickets. And when I finally SoteldoWith the help of your club, I can acquire one. Your flight, departed from Caracas, could not land in Panama due to sanitary restrictions … and had to return to its original destination.

The ’10’ Santista is back in his country. The legal department of Peixe has been mobilized to try that the player can leave Venezuela as soon as possible. However, the worsening of the pandemic in Brazil, together with Holy Week, increase the difficulty. The soap opera lengthens.