In August 1994, just a few years after the fall of the communist bloc and the beginning of the also disappeared unipolar world, the island of Cuba faced the first massive demonstration called Maleconazo.

A serious economic crisis and a shortage of medicine forced thousands of Cubans to risk taking to the streets at a time in the history of the largest island in the Caribbean, when the Castro regime was known for its fierce persecution of all opponents.

27 years after the Maleconazo, once again Cubans come out to protest the serious economic crisis, shortage of vaccines against covid-19 with an increase in cases, lack of freedom, energy cuts, lack of food and medicine in a world very different, but under the same punishment: an unjust blockade led by the United States.

Since 1958, restrictions on Cuba began by the United States, but it was in 1962 when the measures reached all commercial exchanges. Let’s remember that before the Revolution, Cuba carried out more than 70% of its trade with the North American country. For decades, the Castro regime was sponsored and financed in large part by the former Soviet Union, which further complicated the situation of the Caribbean nation.

After that hard blow, the Bush, Clinton, Bush Jr., Obama, Trump and Biden administrations have maintained a very similar line, only changing some minimal regulations or giving symbolic gestures of goodwill (in the end, media).

Last Sunday’s protests may represent three things: widespread discontent over current conditions, the beginning of a regime change, or a sign of a weak government that is dispersing more and more each day.

Despite the mobilizations, the authorities managed to “control” the hot potato, unlike countries like Colombia or Chile, where stability was really in terrible danger. Yesterday, Cuba woke up without internet and with a strong police control, the authorities sending the same stale message of Yankee interventionism.

Many of us saw the images as historic, a symptom of terminal cancer. Unfortunately, I don’t think we will see the change in the short or medium term.

POST SCRIPTUM

Globally, we have exceeded four million deaths from covid-19 and we are already facing another challenge: the Delta variant. A new strain that can be transmitted to eight or nine people for each infection (the original virus infected, on average, two or three individuals).

Delta is the variant responsible for the disaster in India and is found in more than 90 countries – Mexico included. Despite the advance of the variant and the clear upturn in covid-19 infections, we still do not understand and there are millions who show total apathy for getting vaccinated. In Mexico, which is beginning the turn of the youngest population, there are centers that are practically empty.

Vaccines are and are being distributed with surprising speed in Mexico. What are we waiting for? Why the doubt? In the poorest countries, less than 2% of the population has received a single dose of vaccine and we disdain it.

