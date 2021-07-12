SOSCuba | The US supports protests against the Castro dictatorship in Cuba

For her part, the Republican congresswoman of Cuban origin, María Elvira Salazar, asked the Biden Administration to rule on the Cuban people after the repression registered by the regime during the protests by the regime. “This is the time to support Cubans so that we can finally be like the rest of Latin America: free”, he sentenced.

🚨 # SOSCuba🇨🇺 🧵 THREAD (1/3)

The Cuban people are determined to be free, taking to the streets across the island to demand their freedom. – Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) July 11, 2021

“The incompetent Cuban Communist Party cannot feed the people or protect them from the virus. Now the military must defend the people, not the communist party “said the senator for the state of Florida, Marco Rubio, assured that he will ask Joe and Biden and the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, to ask the members of the Cuban army not to fire on their people.

I will ask @POTUS and @SecBlinken to ask members of the Cuban army not to shoot at their people. The incompetent communist party of #Cuba cannot feed the people or protect them from the virus. Now the military must defend the people, not the communist party. – Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021

The Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Caba, expressed her solidarity with the Cuban exiles by approaching the protest held in Little Havana of the city from where she expressed: “Thousands of people in Cuba are taking to the streets in peaceful protest. We are united with the Cuban people on the island and with our entire community in this historic moment of the struggle for freedom, dignity and basic human rights; May their courageous actions produce a real change and bring us closer to the dream of a free Cuba ”.

The Governor of Florida, Ron De Santis Florida, also supported the Cuban people of Cuba as they took to the streets against the regime in Havana. “The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the Cuban people for decades and is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies,” expressed through Twitter.

Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies # SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/H71EYoKdUZ – Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 11, 2021

Who also seconded the US position was Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart who assured: “The town of Cuba is in the streets demanding freedom. The tyranny will use the fiercest violence to suppress it. It is urgent that the USA and the international community offer the maximum solidarity to the Cuban people ”.