SOSCuba | Cubans exiled in the US: “This may be the key that opens the door to freedom”

July 12, 2021July 12, 2021

0

From the 8th Street of Miami, the EVTV team carried out a special coverage to provide information about those who live in Little Havana, where exiled compatriots joined the massive protests on the island against the dictatorial regime of Miguel Díaz-Canel .

Alain Gómez has been in the United States for 11 years, he left Cuba as a political refugee escaping the dictatorship and considered that moment as a historic one: “I am living a momentous moment in the history of my Miami and of Cuba. In Cuba we had not risen up, the people are very noble and they trusted in that revolution ”.

Alain’s parents are still in Cuba, but he does not lose hope that they too can become free. “I am here sharing with all my brothers waiting for freedom, I want my parents to have the same as me.”

His greatest desire is freedom and he shares it with all the brother countries that suffer a dictatorship. “And I want the same for Venezuela, for Nicaragua and for communism to end, than nothing more than fascism in disguise.”

The message of Lázaro Lozano, a 41-year-old Cuban in exile: “You have been bravely in the streets, I have been completely denouncing the dictatorship, from there to the Castro dictatorship, this Diosdado Cabello, who is the largest drug trafficker that has Venezuela, which has there is ripe and we have to end them. Venezuela get up, Cuba get up.

“I am very excited that Cuba is free and that Venezuela is free,” says Moraima Brito.

For Luis Váldez, what happened in Cuba this Sunday is key. “I feel excited, what happened today is historic, I think that this will be the key that opens the door to all freedom. They have done a historic thing.

The protests in Cuba represent “hope,” says Yamileth Rubio, who is the granddaughter of a former politician from the Castro regime. From Clewiston, Cuban Yamileth Rubio joined the cry for freedom for Cuba. “Right now, we don’t have a way to send dollars to the Cuban people. Cuba took that possibility away from us (…) This hunger that the Cuban people are experiencing, I think it is the beginning to leave, “he said.