Sosa vs. Melián will go on July 1 in San Pedro (Buenos Aires) by TyC Sports

ARGENTINA – The fight between the South American super bantamweight champion, Andrés “Maquinita” Sosa, from Buenos Aires, and the Cordovan challenger Alberto “Impacto” Melián, will take place on Thursday, July 1 in San Pedro, province of Buenos Aires, in a new production of Sampson Boxing and Tello Box, with televising of TyC Sports.

This was reported last weekend by the promoter Carlos Tello (son), who also revealed that the evening will be held at the Paraná Fútbol Club, where the locals Laureano Ubiedo Sciutto (super feather) and Miguel Correa (super lightweight who will face the undefeated Joel Mafauad from Mendoza), in addition to the former national bantamweight champion, Diego Ruiz from Tucumán.

It should be remembered that to finalize this fight, Sampson and Tello won the bidding held on May 19 at the FAB, with an amount of 820,000 pesos, a figure with which they surpassed the other bidder, Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossián, 535,000.

It will be the second defense of Sosa, a native of Junín (Buenos Aires), 25 years old and unbeaten 11-0-0 (7 KO). “Maquinita” won the title on January 18, 2020 by beating Ernesto Franzolini (today Argentine champion) on points and made the first defense on March 20 of this year, winning by the same way against Ckari Cani Mansilla. The man from Buenos Aires is second in the FAB ranking of 55,338 kg.

Melián, 31, a two-time Olympian (London 2012 and Rio 2016), was an Argentine division champion and has extensive experience in the AIBA world and at a professional level with five fights in the United States. His record on Orthodox rented ground is 9-2-0 (5 KO). It is first in the national ranking.

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press