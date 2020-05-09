Source: Instagram clubleon_oficial

Lion he continues with his practically perfect facet in this e-Liga MX after overcoming without difficulties Braves de Juárez 4-0. Marco Canales played for the border while Nico Sosa repeated (for the ninth time in a row) for the ‘Panzas Verdes’.

Bravos appeared before his people after rescue the tie on the hour against San Luis. For his part, Leon remains undefeated in this e-Liga MX after adding his second draw after calling against Guadalajara.

Leo Ramos was in charge of opening the score at 16 ′. The forward received inside the large area and, on a half lap, beat the rival goalkeeper with a powerful left-handed shot that reached the bottom left corner.

The first half ended with a minimal advantage. However, for the complementary part Ángel Mena increased the same for visitors. The Ecuadorian struck the rival goalkeeper with a left-footed shot that went straight into the upper right corner from the enemy fence. Own Nico Sosa entered the party after scoring 67 ′ and 77 ′, respectively.

With this result, Leon remains undefeated and as the best team in this e-Liga MX. For their part, the Braves continue without knowing the victory in this virtual tournament. after nine disputed matches.

