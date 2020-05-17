Against the criterion of the political authorities of the region, Madrid will be, at least, one more week without advancing to phase 1 of de-escalation. This is a critical situation for thousands of businesses that have been closed for more than two months. Among them, there is a sector, that of gyms, especially vulnerable to a virus that is presumed highly contagious and from which feel “totally abandoned”. Uniquely, as regards the schools of martial arts and combat sports, relegated to the background as far as sports halls are concerned, where contact is the basic engine for practice. And it is that the schools of judo, boxing, kickboxing or mixed martial arts are, in turn, stock factories, a refuge for thousands of children and adolescents with problems, the place where they reinforce their self-esteem or where economic differences fade.

In fact, faced with a bleak picture, the Spanish federations of judo, karate, taekwondo, boxing, kickboxing, fencing and Olympic fights, which total more than 300,000 licenses and 4,000 clubs in our country, have come together to request a more favorable de-escalation for these businesses. From this segment, launch an SOS to the central government and they cry out before an unflattering panorama. “We cannot do absolutely anything until phase 1, at that time we will be able to open with a format for personal training and for federated or high-performance athletes. Always working one by one and without contact ”, he regrets Pablo Ortín, commanding the club Santa Dolores from Pozuelo de Alarcón. In this situation, in which they do not receive even one euro of income, they have been more than two months. “Small businesses have their wings cut off. We are doomed to close 95% of gymsOnly those who have very few expenses and who can put in an economic source such as personal training will resist, “he says.

In this same line it is expressed Israel Adrados, contact sports director of MadSport Academy, a place located near the Suanzes metro. “At least 50% of gyms are going to close. Almost no gym works on property, they have to face a lot of expenses without any money entry. When reopening, we ran into the conditions imposed by Health. The situation is disastrous. They will be practically closed for five months. It is the natural death of the gym as we understood it before», Analyzes this mixed martial arts coach, although he is fortunate to have a large venue. «We are going to establish 4 × 4 meter grids for each person, adapting the type of training to a very individual work without contact, promoting physical work for the recovery of the athletes, as if it were a preseason, with a lot of technical work and 40 minute classes. We already had a class reservation system and it is the necessary method to continue with the activity.», He relates.

Exterior view of the MadSport Academy gym, closed by the coronavirus – ABC

Sports and social work

David Balarezo He has been commanding the Kiofu, an institution of martial arts in the region. Created in 1969, this school, whose future is now uncertain, It is the hug that many of his students are deprived of in his social environment. “The problem is that they put us in the same bag as conventional gyms. When it comes to gyms, people think of big chains, but no one remembers schools for martial arts and contact sports, which we have a very important work. 50% of our public are minors, from children to adolescents, who are at risk and if you remove this activity they can put themselves back in the dangerous situation they were in before entering the gym, “he points out. “Bala”, as they know him in the world. Although they have never experienced a similar crisis since the school started, he refuses to give up. “I will not close, but not because they give me solutions or help, i’m going to keep it open for the family that’s the gym. It is my only source of income and I have two girls », she sighs.

For his part, Pablo Ortín has moved heaven and earth to allow them to alleviate the very restrictive measures imposed by Health. «I have sent many emails to the Government. If someone can go to a hairdressing salon, why can’t I train the students in a gym with many square meters?He asks himself. “They are not helping us financially who participate in this sector. Nobody can take a business without billing in so long. They gave us a kick to hide under the carpet. The soccer leagues will resume in June and there is a lot of contact », he protests. “The key is for the federations to provide the competition teams with tests that are carried out from time to time, and if they fail, they can train normally. What we cannot do is stop all the gear just in case because if not, we will all starve. If you bet on Health, which seems good to me, you have to have a financial support to defray the expenses. It cannot be that they keep us the same taxes and only let us open at 30% of the capacity, “adds this preparer.

In a situation close to tragedy the San Blas Warriors sports club, chaired by Antonio Sanders. They, which are a non-profit entity, have also not received any type of support from the Government. “We were already pretty annoyed, but my surprise comes when I see that I will not have any help because it is a non-profit sports club. I launch SOS because my situation and that of the club is limitSanders sobs. «To think that you have fulfilled a dream, that you are working on what you like and to receive this scam without any help… I want to remember the social work we do, we have several students who are abused and here we offer sport as an escape route», Stresses this coach from various combat disciplines.

Despite having a large space, Pablo Ortín cannot teach his students – Isabel Permuy

“5,000 euros” may cost reopening

As the days go by, if the numbers allow it, in phase 2 they could open these sports halls, but the limitations drown the entrepreneurs. «The disbursement to reopen your small store can cost you around 5,000 euros and re-sprouting is being discussed in October. To return, you must buy personal protective equipment, an ozone machine, disinfectants, have a disinfection certificate, establish clean points with hydrogels and gloves, close the changing rooms, signal the way to the user, mark a minimum area of ​​four square meters with a distance of two meters … This is much less than 30% of the capacity in a small place“, alert Tinín Rodríguez, owner of Detroit Boxing in Vallecas, which trains boxers of the stature of Jon Fernández or former world champion Sergio «Maravilla» Martínez. To reinvent himself, Tinín points to personal classes, but he does not want to leave out those who have been his greatest support. «People with medium and low purchasing power have always been there and should not be left out.», Says this prestigious coach who will wait to see how the epidemic has evolved to consider reopening.

However, it will not be until the so-called “new normal” when these businesses could return to their full activity, which clearly would continue to be deprived of certain essential aspects in these sports practices, whose idiosyncrasy collides fully with the new coronavirus. The unknown is to know how many gyms will have gone bankrupt at that time.

