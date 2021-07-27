“SOS” for Cuba protesters ask Biden

15 minutes. Several hundred people demonstrated this Monday in front of the White House to launch US President Joe Biden an “SOS” for Cuba and denounce the alleged human rights violations that occurred during the recent protests on the island.

The protest began in Lafayette Square, located in front of the presidential residence. This continued with a march that ended in front of the Cuban embassy in Washington.

“We are calling, calling for attention, calling for an international SOS so that the Biden Administration please look towards the island of Cuba that are being massacred“Eliécer Góngora Izaguirre, a member of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (Unpacu), told Efe.

Along with him – who traveled from Miami – dozens of his compatriots arrived in Washington to join a colorful and bustling gathering. In this, flags of the Caribbean country stood out, as well as t-shirts or posters that read “SOS Cuba” or “Patria y Vida”.

They ask for more measures

The protesters rallied to demand from Biden more measures against the Government of Cuba, a country against which an embargo imposed by Washington weighs for more than six decades and that in recent years has felt the rigor of the sanctions ordered by the Government of now former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

For Góngora, who denounces that the authorities expelled him from his country in 2019, Biden’s response so far has been “quite weak.”

“It is not sanctions that we are asking for,” said Góngora, who considered that the cry is that “the dictatorship should get out of the way.”

For her part, Ana Belkis Ferrer, sister of dissident José Daniel Ferrer, leader of Unpacu, assured . that they have still not heard from him or his son since both were “unfairly and arbitrarily detained or kidnapped” on the 11th.

Ferrer called on the Biden government and the rest of the countries of the world to have “solidarity” with Cuba. In the same way, he urged them to support “firm” measures against “the dictatorship.” because otherwise they will not be able to “get rid of it”.

This activist, who exhibited a small photograph of her brother, joined the voices of those who demand a “humanitarian intervention” and a continuous internet service that allows Cubans to “denounce all injustices.”

This Monday, the governments of 21 countries, including the United States and five Latin American countries, condemned the “mass arrests and detentions” of protesters in Cuba. At the same time, they demanded respect for human rights on the island.

Last Thursday, the Biden government announced sanctions against the Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) of Cuba, Álvaro López-Miera. They also sanctioned an elite military unit popularly known as “black wasps” or “black berets” and warned that “it is only the beginning.”