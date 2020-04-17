Under a sun of justice, the carpenters, drenched in sweat, hammer away the floor of the isolation center that will soon house the COVID-19 patients in Kano, the great city of northern Nigeria.

Behind this initiative is the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, whose fortune is estimated at more than 15,000 million dollars (Bloomberg 2019). They are two huge white tents of about 250 beds erected in the soccer stadium of the city where the cement king was born.

In this English-speaking country of 200 million people, decades of mismanagement have left a bloodless health system, so in the fight against the coronavirus, as is so often the case, the private sector is asked for help.

Created in late February, the private sector coalition against COVID-19 (Cacovid), led by Dangote and the Nigerian banking group Access Bank, brings together some 50 companies that have pledged nearly 22 billion naira ($ 57 million) for the country, according to a document to which the . has had access.

“If everyone does things on their own, they generate a cacophony, then depending on their size, each one contributes what they can and we pool our resources,” says Zouera Youssoufou, general director of the Dangote Foundation.

– The mobilization accelerates –

The private sector will build seven isolation centers in the big cities (Kano, Lagos, Abuja, Maiduguri, Port-Harcourt …), and will try to increase the diagnostic capacity of Nigeria, which has only carried out 5,000 tests since the beginning of the epidemic.

Africa seems less affected than the rest of the world, with almost 900 deaths of the 16,200 officially registered cases, according to an . count.

But experts estimate the extent of the pandemic may be underestimated, not least because of the lack of available evidence.

That is why mobilization is accelerated. In South Africa, mining magnate Patrice Motsepe (African Rainbow Minerals) and the Rupert (Remgro Limited investment fund) and Oppenheimer (of De Beers diamonds) families have pledged to pay each 1 billion rand (53.3 million Dollars).

At the continental level, last week the African Development Bank (ADB) announced the creation of a $ 10 billion fund to support the African economy.

And the African Union (AU) launched a special fund against COVID-19 on April 7. Member States have agreed to contribute up to $ 17 million.

– “Marshall Plan” for Africa –

“Now we have … to mobilize all the resources to contain this pandemic and prevent the collapse of the economies and financial systems that are already experiencing difficulties,” said the acting president of the AU, South African Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. .

It remains to convince regional and international institutions, but also African billionaires to participate. The objective of the special fund is to raise about $ 400 million to finance the health response at first and then the economies.

Contacted by ., Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Tony Elumelu, president of the UBA bank, present in 20 countries, asked for a “Marshall plan” for Africa after announcing a donation of $ 14 million to Nigeria and the rest of the continent.

“There is an urgent need for African governments and international partners to intensify their COVID-19 economic revival program for the continent” with “a coordinated international response,” he says.

The tricky part is finding quickly available money. Institutions like the World Bank or ADB, which have pledged billions, are subject to procedures that make it often take months for their aid to arrive.

And the great fortunes, despite their speeches about pan-Africanism, are reluctant to extend their solidarity to the continent.

“For now, no one has really participated,” a senior UA official who has requested anonymity tells .. “The most willing and quick to give are the Chinese. This is why we have received help so early from Jack Ma,” the founder of online sales giant Alibaba.

“We would like African billionaires to follow their example, unfortunately it usually stays in effect,” adds the source. “In 2015, with Ebola, many promises were made, but apart from Dangote and Motsepe, very few really unlocked the money.”

The Ecobank group, with subsidiaries in some 40 countries, is preparing to launch a support platform for African SMEs, according to the same source.

As for the Dangote empire, present throughout Africa through cement, sugar and flour factories, Zouera Youssoufou assures that she wants to “commit to the continent” although she acknowledges that she currently gives priority to Nigeria.

“We are essentially pan-African,” he says. “But first you put on your oxygen mask before helping others.”