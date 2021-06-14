“Sorry, I didn’t mean to purposely hurt or hit Payne.”

06/14/2021 at 12:23 PM CEST

.

The Serbian center of the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, apologized for the play that led to his expulsion in the fourth and final game of the series that his team played against the Phoenix Suns, and said he had no intention of hitting the player in the face. Cameron payne.

The Suns beat the Nuggets 118-125 on Sunday night, eliminating Denver with a resounding 4-0 in the Western Conference semifinal.

Jokic, the star of the Nuggets, had to leave the court with 3.52 minutes remaining in the third quarter when the referees decreed the violent slap that he gave to Payne as a flagrant fault two.

Even if Jokic cleanly snatched the ball from the hands of Payne, the Serbian pivot’s arm hit the face of the Suns point guard, so the referees decided that the contact had been unnecessary and excessive, which caused his immediate expulsion.

After the slap, and with Payne dramatically lying on the ground, Booker faced Jokic. The two players had to be separated by their teammates amid the deafening din of the 18,290 spectators who attended the Ball Arena in Denver. Booker a technique was gained.Jokic he justified his action because “he wanted to change the rhythm of the game. He wanted to give us more energy so I tried to make a forceful foul. I don’t know if I hit him or not. I’m sorry if I did it because I didn’t want to injure him or hit him on the head on purpose” .

The Serbian center, who last week won the MVP of the season award, added that the Suns ‘victory was final but that the Nuggets’ season was “excellent.”

“They beat us and kicked us in the butt. But I think we left the stadium with our heads held high. There are times when you have to accept defeat. When someone beats you, you have to accept it, and try to be better. You have to try don’t think too much because you can’t change it, “he said Jokic.

The Serbian player added that “I think the whole season was excellent until the last four games.”

Jokic He ended up stating that he was convinced that if the Nuggets won Sunday’s game against the Suns, “we would win the championship.”