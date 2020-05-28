Gareth Bale, this season against Celta.SERGIO PEREZ / REUTERS

It is a little less before a political rival demands that Pablo Iglesias apologize because Gareth Bale plays golf. Definitely, Spanish politics has become footballized to the point that said process begins to be offensive even for football itself, which, even in its worst times, did not reach a degree of tension and dialectical abruptness like the one that has been noticed in the Congress of the Deputies of a time to this part. In the country of Jesús Gil, Joan Gaspart, Ramón Mendoza or the three Jose Marías (Del Nido, Caneda and Ruíz Mateos), to give some illustrious examples, it has its merit having far exceeded the level of perpetrated perpetrated, in its best days , for so worthy heirs of Don Latino. Even that famous “black man cut off the head” of Gil would be somewhat diluted today among the floods of insults, threats and deaths thrown in the face of the political adversary on duty.

In reality, Gareth Bale plays golf is not the fault of anyone, much less of the Vice President of the Government or Bale himself, who should be able to do whatever he wants with his free time without this leading to a constant parody of the character . His contract already establishes the logical limitations in terms of alternative activities for any elite athlete – skiing, riding a motorcycle, bullfighting – but playing golf is not among them, which is why so many soccer players, NBA stars, the It is practiced almost daily by the NFL, NHL, tennis players, swimmers, or Formula 1 drivers. “It shouldn’t be a problem for me to play golf but it is. A lot of people have problems with the fact that they play golf ”, the Welshman lamented during the recording of a podcast this week. The face of disbelief in his interlocutor, producer Erik Anders Lang, should suffice to focus on the true nature of a controversy that has little or nothing to do with the constant injury of the Welshman, his hypothetical disinterest in football or that so skillful of the César’s wife and the Real Madrid shield.

We are talking about prejudice, of course: towards the player himself but also towards a sport that, at least in Spain, continues to be related to privilege, snobbery and a certain absence of social awareness, let us not continue to be environmental. Nobody would dare to blame Bale, for example, for him to go out for a run every morning, among other things because jogging is still an activity related to the culture of effort in our collective imagination, but also because it is affordable to all budgets: anyone You can buy shoes and hit the road, even on the asphalt.

What really bothers Bale, I suspect, is that he is not Cristiano Ronaldo, a characteristic that he shares with the rest of the soccer players on the planet but only the Welshman participates, perhaps because institutional propaganda theorized for too long with this possibility. The former squire had to become an heir and it is this thorny issue, that of successions, who is his son, which could end up taking his case to the very Congress of Deputies, seen in the last plenary sessions. That Bale is only Bale is not the fault of anyone, although such a truism should not prevent us from searching for a political leader who would agree to apologize to that disgruntled part of Real Madrid: after all, it is not that he has killed anyone.