Sorry !, actor Michael Douglas loses his memory

Age has begun to take its toll on beloved Hollywood actor Michael Douglas. The famous husband of Catherine Zeta-Jones He has confessed that his memory is suffering the ravages of aging.

According to the American film producer, he can perfectly reveal his old memories; however, he has serious problems with his recent memory; despite this, Michael Douglas it is quite positive.

The son of Kirk douglas He shared in an interview with AARP that he is working on this problem and he often exercises his memory to make it stronger. Among his techniques is concentrating on small details of people, such as their way of dressing, their style and others, to exercise their concentration.

Throughout the pandemic, in which I have spent much more time doing basically nothing on the couch, I have been amazed at how much energy I have lost. And my long-term memory is fine, but short-term… not so much. I’m looking into it, said the movie star.

The winner of the Oscar and four Golden Globes indicated that the pandemic had it without much activity; Despite this, it is shining thanks to a Netflix series. In The Kominsky Method, Douglas brings a teacher to life and keeps him more active.

Despite his memory problem, the actor remains very active in the entertainment world and enjoys doing it. Michael Douglas pointed out that although he has problems with his mind, he is physically in top condition.

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ husband indicated that he came to think that substance use in the past could be responsible for his current problems; However, he has contacted friends who also did and even continue to do so and do not have this type of problem; so it doesn’t relate to it.

What was difficult for him, according to the Hollywood star, was facing this problem of excesses with his son. Douglas indicated that his eldest son witnessed his parties and excesses and consequently, took a similar path.

Michael Douglas supported his son to get out of substance use and is now more than happy to have his son completely clean and away from what he himself showed him in his years of excess.

It was hard, having to protect myself and my family and tell my oldest son that if I felt that I was moving away from him it was because I was doing it, because I was afraid … That experience with Cameron I do not wish on anyone. It requires a lot of toughness, but at that point, you have no choice but to be for your son.

The actor stressed that despite his problems he does not plan to retire from acting and this could even be good therapy for him; so we will continue to see this heartthrob for a long time on screen.

Work keeps you going, keeps you alert. Of course today when I look around on set, I am the oldest. But I love the whole process. We do not do neurosurgery; we are from the entertainment world. One limit I do set is ‘no jerks allowed’. I don’t work with assholes. I do not have time for that.

What many do not know about this famous man is that his real surname is Danilovich, but for his acting career he chose to continue with the artistic surname chosen by his father Kirk Douglas. What the actor did not imagine was that he would have an identity conflict with the actor with a native name Michael John Douglas, which came to an end when the latter chose to change his surname to an artistic one.