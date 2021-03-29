Sorroche and Urquiaga will box for European titles in Barcelona in May

Work accumulates G

allego Prada. The promoter of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) I was already preparing with Team Solé in the organization of the evening on March 20 at the Complex Esportiu de Badia del Vallès (Barcelona)

, but from now on you will have to dedicate a few minutes of the day to think about the new evening that the Catalan capital will host on May 8

A very special evening, since for the moment they will enjoy two titles at stake. On the one hand, Franky ‘La Ley’ Urquiaga (34 years old) will play the European Union lightweight title, thinking in a future dispute of the European Championship. The resident fighter in Barcelona and born in Lima Peru) He last fought on January 18, 2020 against Sergio González in Sant Adrià del Besós and won, and in May they will be seen with Marvin ‘The Marvelous’ Petit, who at 28 years old has not fought since November 2019, in the victory against Karim Menasria.

At the same time, M



elania ‘Chony’ Sorroche will defend against Elodie Bouchlaka the European bantamweight title he won on November 30, 2019 at the P

Avelló de la Vall d’Hebron (Barcelona) in view of Violeta Gonzalez by KO. In fact, this is the last time the boxer from Manresa put on the gloves to fight for glory in a ring.

The 27-year-old Frenchwoman counts her last five bouts for victories. The last one, on January 31, 2020 before Romane geffray.

A new evening in Barcelona that only confirms the power of seduction of the Catalan capital by once again hosting magical boxing nights, since it must be remembered that this March a great evening was planned in the Vall d ‘Hebron promoted by the international promoter M

atchroom, in which they were announced among others Kerman Lajarraga, Andoni Gago or Sandor Martín.