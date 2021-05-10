Sorribes wins a nearly four-hour battle in Rome

The Castellón Sara sorribes, number 51 of the WTA ranking, won this Monday in a battle of three hours and 53 minutes against the Italian Camila giorgi (7-6 (4), 6-7 (7) and 7-5), and advanced to the second round of the tournament Rome, in which she will face the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, world number 4 and recent champion of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Sara Sorribes, 24, beat Giorgi in a match marked by ups and downs, comebacks, free errors and tremendous difficulties with serving for both players, in which the Spaniard rallied from 0-4 in the deciding set.

Sorribes took the first set in the tiebreaker and, after losing 2-5 in the second set, managed to come back until forcing a new tiebreaker, in which, however, he surrendered 7-9 despite canceling five set balls.

The third set started in the worst way for the Spanish. She lost serve three times and Giorgi escaped 4-0, but Sorribes’ reaction came again, taking the Italian’s serve four times and taking a 7-5 battle when the clock touched four hours of competition.

Her next rival will be Sabalenka, who defeated her in the only precedent, in 2020 in Ostrava (Czech Republic).