Sorribes Tormo wins in Miami in the second round the American Brady

03/27/2021 at 03:52 CET

EFE

The Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo, number 58 in the WTA ranking, has won her second round match of the Miami Tournament in three sets against the American Jennifer brady, number 14 in the world, by 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1. Sorribes Tormo, 24, born in Castellón, faced Brady, 25, over two hours and two minutes in which he managed to counteract his opponent’s initial efficiency in the first set.

After a second equalized set, from which she was victorious, Sorribes Tormo cornered the North American tennis player in the third, inflicting a final set of 6 games to 1.

The Spanish obtained 53.8% of the total points (85 of 158) compared to 46.2% of the American (73 of 158), obtaining two direct aces for one of Brady, a balance that was also maintained in the double faults : five for the Spanish and four for the North American.

Sorribes Tormo will face the Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the third round, number 23 in the world and 14 seed of the tournament in the capital of Florida, which beat the Estonian Kania Kanepi in this second round.