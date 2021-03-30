Sorribes Tormo reaches the quarters after beating Jabeur in three sets

Mar 30, 2021 at 6:01 AM CEST

The Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo, number 58 in the WTA ranking, has livestock her round of 16 match of the Miami Tournament in three sets against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, number 30 in the world, by 6-4, 0-6 and 6-1.

Sorribes Tormo, 24, born in Castellón, faced Jabeur, 26, over exactly two hours, in which he laid the foundations of his triumph by winning the first set 6-4.

The Tunisian player overwhelmed the Spanish with a resounding 6-0 in the second set, in which time and again she executed insistent drops that physically depleted Sorribes Tormo.

Behind the demanding physical wear In the second set, Sorribes Tormo managed to overcome it in the third in which he finished off his success with a resounding 6-1 spectacular in which he barely gave the Tunisian a little respite.

The Spaniard obtained 54.2% of the total points (81 of 158) compared to 48.7% of her North African rival (77 of 158), neither of the two players obtaining any direct service and making a double fault for two from Jabeur. Sorribes Tormo will face the winner of the match between the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza and the Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the quarterfinals.