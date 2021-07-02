Sorribes succumbs to Kerber

07/01/2021 at 7:17 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Sara Sorribes succumbed in a close match against the German Angelique Kerber, winner of Wimbledon in 2018, in the second round of the London Grand Slam (7-5, 5-7 and 6-4).

Sorribes, who came from making the semifinals last week, could not continue with the good streak against a former world number one like Kerber, winner in Big Three and with a title at Wimbledon against Serena Williams.

Even so, the Spaniard fought back and led Kerber to 7-5 in the first set and never faltered. In the second, the German woman got 4-2 up and seemed to have channeled the match, but Sorribes, who did not shrink from the situation, rowed to make it 4-4, saved a match point and scored the partial with a spectacular comeback.

Once the feat of taking a set from the German was achieved, the most difficult thing remained, getting her to finish her off. He came forward, breaking Kerber on the first serve of the final set, but he was weak with his serve and allowed Kerber he will break him on his next three serving turns and once more in the last game. A mole, that of the service, which ended up costing him the match and the elimination in the second round, with all the honors.