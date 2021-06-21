Sorribes opens on grass with a suffered victory

The Spanish tennis player Sara sorribes debuted with a suffered victory at the WTA 250 Bad Hamborg 2021, defeating the Italian Martina trevisan by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 in two hours and 12 minutes of play, in a highly contested match where the player from Castellón was superior to her rival at the peak of the match. Supported with his solidity from the back of the track, Sorribes exhausted Trevisan who could do nothing to achieve the comeback. Good match for Sara who in the second round will face the Japanese Misaki Doi.