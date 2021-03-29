Sorribes defeats Schmiedlova and is already in the ‘semis’ of the WTA of Monterrey

03/20/2021 at 10:56 CET

EFE

The Spanish Sara sorribes showed cold blood in a match of ups and downs to defeat this Friday by 6-3 and 7-5 to the Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and qualify for the semifinal of the Monterrey Tennis Open.

Sorribes, who arrived at a good pace after winning the Zapopan Open last week in Guadalajara, made the difference with breaks in the decisive moments of each heat and thus passed to the stage of the best four, In which she will face the Canadian Leylah Fernández this Saturday.

In the second game of the first set Schmiedlova broke the serve to the Spanish, but she recovered it in the third. Sara made a break in the fifth and couldn’t confirm it, however he cracked serve in games seven and nine and, in this way, he took the first set 6-3, in 58 minutes.

Again in the start the Slovak took advantage with the serve of Sorribes, who drew 3-3 with a break in the sixth.

The Spanish achieved good winning shots with her ‘drive’, however the service of the two rivals was answered until in the ninth game Schmiedlova took the service from the Spanish and put the set on the verge of mate, with the markingr 5-4 in his favor and the duty shift.

In a long game, Sara was patient, broke on the tenth and did it again in the twelfth to win 7-5.

“It was a tough, long game; she played very well and I’m happy with the way I’m playing; I don’t know why I’m doing so well in Mexico, maybe it’s the guacamole“joked the Spaniard, who later acknowledged that being in Monterrey with her mother has given her peace of mind.

This Saturday Sorribes will have a difficult rival, Leylah Fernández, who beat Slovak Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5, 6-3.

The European was ahead on the scoreboard with a 3-1 thanks to a break in the boot, but Fernandez made adjustments so that the wind would not hurt him and prevailed with a break in the twelfth game.

In the second set the Canadian was superior. Made more winners kept serving at a high level and forced Kuzmova to make mistakes to take the partial 6-3.

This Friday the American Ann Li defeated China’s Saisan Zheng 7-5 6-1, third favorite and qualified for the semifinal.

Li hit a ball at the corner with his drive to avoid the tie break and win the first set 7-5. In the second she swept Zheng and signed the pass to the semifinal in which she will play against the Swiss Viktorija Golubic, 6-2, 6-4 winner of Russian Anna Kalinskaya.

The Open, which takes place on a fast court, is equipped with a prize pool of $ 235,238 (about 197,580 euros).