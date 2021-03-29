Sorribes continues on a roll and is already in the quarterfinals in Monterrey

03/18/2021 at 09:45 CET

The Spanish Sara sorribes, seventh seeded, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Monterrey WTA, by beating, by no-show, the Slovenian Kaja juvan. The Castellon tennis player maintains her great form after winning her first WTA title last week in Guadalajara.

Shortly before the game, Juvan announced an ailment, which allowed the Spanish, 57 on the world list, to access the phase of the eight best, in which they will face the Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, winner by 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to the Italian Jasmine paolini.

In the first set, Schmiedlova She faced problems to settle in, the Italian broke her serve easily, but after that the Slovak took over the match, was superior with her serve and took advantage of the unforced errors of the rival, who had five double faults.

This Wednesday the 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez She was confirmed as one of the promising players on the WTA circuit by beating the Slovak 6-1, 6-4 Kristina kucova.

After eliminating the American in the first round Sloane stephens, first favorite, Kucova arrived animated, but soon Fernandez, made two breaks, and took the first command 6-1.

Fernandez will face the Slovak on Friday Viktoria Kuzmova, winner 6-4, 6-3 to the British Harriet hart.

The Open, which is played on a hard court in Monterrey, northern Mexico, with a prize pool of $ 235,238, will continue this Thursday with the remaining matches of the round of 16.

The China Saisai zheng, third favorite, will face his compatriot Lin Zhu, the American Ann li, eighth seeded, Slovenian Tamara zidanzek, the Switzerland Viktorija golubic to the american Lauren davis and the russian Anna Kalinskaya to serbia Nina stojanovic.