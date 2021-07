Sara sorribes is conquering the entire tennis world with its overwhelming dedication and improvement this season, and wants to make a deep impression on these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. Beating Barty was brilliant, but having the ability to win another game just 24 hours later is confirmation that the Castellón aspires to great things in this tournament. He won 6-1 6-4 a Fiona Ferro and his next rival will be Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.