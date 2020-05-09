Sertanejo Sorocaba revealed, in his live with Fernando, that Junior Mendonza and Flavia Pavanelli ended the engagement. ‘I want to send a hug to Juninho, my friend, who left Flavia Pavanelli. Then you will tell me what happened, ‘said the singer. ‘He’s already advertising the boy so he doesn’t stay single,’ joked Fernando. ‘I think they will come back’, replied Sorocaba

Flavia Pavanelli is no longer engaged to Junior Mendonza, according to singer Sorocaba. During the live of the duo with Fernando, this Saturday (9), the countryman delivered the end of the relationship. “I want to send a hug to Juninho, my friend, who left Flavia Pavanelli. Then you will tell me what happened,” said Biah Rodrigues’ husband, who bet on a stylish look for the live. “They’ll be back,” said Maiara. “He left the blogger, Flavia,” repeated Sorocaba. Fernando then interfered: “He’s already advertising the boy so he won’t be single”. “No, I also think they will come back,” replied Sorocaba.

Flavia Pavanelli and Junior Mendonza exchanged indirect on social networks

The rumor of the end of the engagement of Flavia Pavanelli and Junior Mendonza began this Friday (8), when the businessman posted a photo in the Stories with the phrase “Principles and values ​​should never be negotiable”. Then he stopped following the influence, recovered after contracting Covid-19. She also posted an indirect on her social network. The image had the phrase “There is no use explaining when the other is not willing to understand”. However, the blogger still follows Junior. Sought by Purepeople on Friday, the press officer of Flavia Pavanelli said she did not comment on her personal life.

Couple was engaged for four months

The romance by Flavia Pavanelli and Junior Mendonza was revealed after the couple was caught kissing by Matheus Mazzafera at Gabriela Pugliesi’s 34th birthday party in October last year. However, dating was only taken over by the influencer the following month. In February, she announced that she was engaged to the businessman by posting a picture of a diamond ring. The blogger was the target of pregnancy rumors, but dismissed the rumor when responding to a comment from Sorocaba on Instagram. “May it be very healthy,” wrote the sertanejo. “It’s a lie,” she replied good-naturedly.

Blogger dismissed marriage in 2020

On her Instagram, Flavia Pavanelli denied that she would be married in 2020. According to her, the ring on her right hand follows customs. “As I’m always in doubt, I’m using it on the right, but I think both sides are right. Or not?”, Asked the artist. When talking to the followers, she was surprised by a statement by Junior Mendonza in the question box. “Can I make you happy every day of my life? You are the most beautiful bride in the world,” he praised. The blogger, who dated Kevinho, replied: “You’ve already done it and you can’t imagine how much, my fiance! I’m loving saying that. I love you”.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’