Called to dismiss President AMLO made by Pedro Martín Bringas minority shareholder of Soriana is in a personal capacity. The company has nothing to do, he says

Soriana delimits from the front anti AMLO

Regeneration May 9, 2020. Soriana says it has nothing to do with the anti AMLO front called by its minority shareholder Pedro Luis Martín Bringas.

Bringas seeks to create and direct the National Anti-AMLO Front (FRENAAA), so that AMLO leaves office before December 1.

The shareholder said on social networks that:

“) …) at the National Front we want FRENAAA to be the trigger for Mr. López Obrador to go home before December 1 and save this country.”

What Soriana says

“The video is not related to the company, nor does it represent an institutional position.”

It is also declared «a respectful company, which has no political stance, ties or partisan interests ».

Even that “The company maintains a strong commitment to the well-being of Mexicans, and works for the development of the country”.

What is abundant on the part of the company, is that “Seeks to contribute permanently and join efforts for the future of Mexico.”

The reactions

Pedro Luis Martín Bringas (#Soriana) asks to overthrow AMLO. This businessman distributed thousands of #Soriana cards to vote for the #PRI in 2012. EPN gave #Soriana more than 48 mp a month for “federal projects” and allowed to buy Comercial Mexicana.https: //t.co/PPLehWdyil – Pablo José Hope (@oceloxochitl_) May 9, 2020

It does not matter that Soriana separates itself from its minority shareholder, it has long been burned with the Peña cards pic.twitter.com/Yo3bzvg9VB – L3GNAD (@ L3GNAD) May 9, 2020

They expose companies with little solidarity with employees during contingencies

Among the actions denounced by the employees are the decrease in wages, non-payment, changes in hours and overtime work.

Regeneration, April 28, 2020. Starbucks, Soriana and Palacio de Hierro are the companies with the most complaints by workers for violating their rights during the coronavirus health emergency in Mexico City.

This was reported by Soledad Aragón Martínez, Secretary of Labor and Employment Promotion from the capital, who warned that they will review the conditions in which these companies work.

After this, it will be determined if fines ranging from 21 thousand pesos to 434 thousand pesos will be applied.

Other companies such as Cervecería appear on the list de Barrio, Toks, El Portón and Bisquets Obregón, Taco Naco, Grupo Posada and Estrella Roja del Sur.

In addition to other accused companies by its employees such as Corporativo Alsea, Farmacias San Pablo, Parisina, Monte de Piedad and Sumesa

Among the actions denounced are the decrease in salary, non-payment, schedule changes, overtime work.

They even point out that some of these brands they terminated their workers before the IMSS.

The official pointed out that if it is proven that the workers’ labor rights have been violated, the businesses could be subject to administrative sanctions.

He mentioned that they will coordinate with IMSS, the SAT and the Secretary of Labor to punish these companies with little solidarity.

He summoned the workers to file complaints in case of presenting any of these labor irregularities.