Soriana has announced that due to its proximity to an IMSS hospital, it closed one of its sales points at a time when the spread of COVID-19 has increased.

Points of sale have been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supermarket chains have been able to maintain operations during this contingency, despite the controversy they have generated with it.

The supermarkets have not finished adapting to the restrictions imposed by the health authorities and situations continue to arise that put the health of consumers at risk, at a time when a high level of COVID-19 infection is taking place.

Chains like Costco have surprised by motivating the riot of consumers in their stores, on critical days such as the celebration of Mother’s Day, when they asked to keep the receipt at home.

Walmart has been another of the supermarket chains that has starred in the controversy, after an alleged case of COVID-19 had been reported inside one of its stores (La Huerta) in the state of Michoacán.

Soriana closes store for being next to an IMSS

Soriana has announced that it will close one of its stores next to an IMSS hospital and the decision reflects how difficult it has been to maintain the operation of the points of sale during this contingency.

The fact has been reported by a portal called Net Noticias, which reported the case that occurred in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, at the Sendero Las Torres shopping center.

The facts reported by the media refer that the store has closed and announced it with a blanket, where he warned that this was due to the closeness of the 66 clinic of the IMSS, so the decision was made from the general direction of temporarily suspend the operations of the store, so the consumer was asked to go to the Henequén branch or any other Soriana of the consumer’s choice.

Testimonies collected by the media warn that there were at least two possible cases of COVID-19, among employees of that store, assuring that it was a bakery collaborator and the head of groceries.

This fact is in addition to a report made in Monclova, Coahuila, where a store in Soriana (Anáhuac) was closed after butchery personnel and consumers were caught without masks and not respecting social distancing.

A real 🤬 from Soriana to close a shopping center in # Juárez due to its "closeness" to the 66 Clinic of the IMSS, where they treat #Covid patients.

The retail market facing contingency

The contingency for COVID-19 has imposed a series of challenges that we have to observe, especially for the value that brands have found in adapting their operations to this pandemic and the health restrictions that it has motivated.

Amid these limitations, the retail category has been the most prominent during this contingency, because it has had both the opportunity to maintain operations in categories such as supermarkets, but it has also been limited in other categories such as fashion.

