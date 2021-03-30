Soria plays his throne before ‘La Sombra’ in Pamplona

Spanish boxing is reactivated. It is a fact. Last week there were two evenings (Basque Country and Barcelona) and this one we will have the first Spanish Championship. It is something very new, since in 2020 only one was played (Nany Suárez vs Buchra El Quaissi, which ended with zero) and with the pandemic it is being difficult to get them forward. This Saturday, In Pamplona, ​​David Soria (9-0, 3 KO) will expose the Nacional del superwelter against José ‘la Sombra’ Suero (6-0-1, 2 KO) before 1,000 fans (It takes place in the Navarra Arena). MGZ Promotions, who organizes the event, postponed the date several times trying to get an audience. He did it.

The contest is very interesting. Soria was one of the fighters most affected by the pandemic. In February 2020 he raised the National of the super welterweight against Ezequiel Gurría. “I jokingly tell my friends. Not even in my best dreams would it have turned out so well“, he admits in the podcast ‘Boxeo a la Carrera’ when talking about his triumph in two rounds. He was sweet and at 26 he could dream, but he had to wait. Now “he is only focused on the Shadow” and does not think further. But the truth is that the triumph could boost him a lot in European lists. His style is clear: go to the front. It will not change it and predicts “a war”.

For its part, Serum replaces Sergio Fernández, the first opponent expected, but who was injured in the fight he played in December and could not be in guarantees for this lawsuit. Despite not being the main one, have had time to do a complete preparation. More unknown to the general public, he has played all his fights except one in Vigo, where he resides (his null was away from home). Although he lacks experience (he has only played six-round fights) he believes that “his style adapts well to that of Soria and he has the weapons to stop him“. Without a doubt he is before his great opportunity and therefore he” did not hesitate “when the call came.”Maybe one more fight earlier would have been good for me (he hasn’t boxed since February 2020), but I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.“, he affirms in the aforementioned podcast.