Soria and Suero gave the weight

This afternoon at the Navarra Arena in Pamplona the Navarrese champion of Spain super welterweight David soria (9-0, 3 KO) makes his first title defense against the Galician of Dominican origin Jose Gregorio Suero (6-0-1, 2 KO) (on the left in the photo).

Both gave yesterday the weight 68,800 kg the champion and 68,500 kg the candidate. This is the previous one.

We can see this fight and the rest of the evening on FITE TV this Saturday from 6 pm, with a price of 12.70 euros at the exchange rate, by clicking here.

In the two remaining professional matches, the Navarrese Ander Amatriain (3-0, 0 KO) will face six rounds at super lightweight against the Dominican resident in Bilbao Saul moon (5-1, 1 KO), and at featherweight, the Barcelona player Christopher Lorente (10-0-1, 3 KO) will face the Venezuelan Dionis Martinez (9-19-3, 4 KO) to four rounds.