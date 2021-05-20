Sordo returns to earth in Portugal and with a new co-pilot

05/20/2021 at 2:12 PM CEST

The 2021 World Rally Championship resumes this weekend with the fourth round of the calendar, the Rally of Portugal, and with French Sebastien ogier (Toyota Yaris) in the lead with two wins in three races. The Portuguese test also means the return to the wheel of Dani Sordo’s Hyundai, which also has a new co-driver, Borja Rozada.OgierSeven-time champion and defending champion and five-time winner in Portugal, he leads the Drivers’ World Cup with 61 points and two wins, in Monte Carlo and Croatia. The French is eight points ahead of the Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) and in ten to the British Elfyn evans (Toyota Yaris). Fourth to 21 is Estonian Ott Tänak (Hyundai i20) and fifth to 22, the young Finn Kalle rovanpera (Toyota Yaris).

The French seven-time champion has five victories in Portugal, a record he shares with Finn Markku Alen and which he will have a chance to beat if he wins on Sunday.

Neuville leads the Hyundai team, in which he will be accompanied by Tänak, champion in 2019 and winner this year in the Finland-Arctic Rally, and the Spanish Dani Sordo. Portugal marks the return to the World Cup for Sordo, absent from his fifth place in the inaugural event, the Monte Carlo Rally. He does it with his new co-pilot: Borja Rozada, who replaces Carlos del Barrio, now a navigator for Paraguayan Fabrizio Zaldivar (Skoda Fabia Evo WRC3).

“Portugal is always special to me because it is very close to Spain. I really like the roads and the atmosphere. In previous years, I have always enjoyed extra encouragement from the many spectators who come, but it is unlikely that this year is the same, due to the circumstances, but I am glad to have the opportunity to compete in any case, “he says. Deaf. “I am excited to return to Portugal. I like the stages; they have a little more grip, although Fafe is quite slippery. An exciting weekend awaits us,” adds the Cantabrian in statements released by the Hyundai team. The Rally of Portugal, which could not be held in 2020 due to the pandemic, It is held from Friday to Sunday and is based in the town of Matosinhos, near Porto.

On the first day eight specials are held grouped around Arganil. There will be two passes through the Lousã (12.35 km), Góis (19.51) and Arganil (18.82) sections, and one to Mortágua (18.16 km), which returns to the route after 20 years of absence, already the superspecial at the Lousada rallycross circuit (3.36 km).

On Saturday, almost half of the rally’s competitive distance is concentrated in two identical loops of three sections in the Cabreira mountains, northeast of Matosinhos, reports the World Championship website.

The pilots face double tours through Vieira do Minho (20.64 km), Cabeceiras de Basto (22.37 km) and Amarante (37.92 km), and a pass through the coastal urban section in Porto Foz (3, 30km). Sunday’s itinerary revolves around Fafe’s special speculation, with his big jump before the finish line.

On the last day there are five stages: Felgueiras (9.18 km), another that returns after years of absence; two passes to Montim (8.75) and Fafe (11.18).

In total, 20 stages and 337.51 kilometers against the clock out of a total of 1,514.07. EFE