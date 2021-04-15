Soraya Arnelas throws a dart at TVE because of the little involvement of her team in Eurovision: “They are carcas and cutres”

A few days ago, Soraya Arnelas denounced forcefully and without mincing words lack of involvement on the part of the team of RTVE when working with the artists that each year represent Spain in Eurovision. He did it at an event organized by the Colegio Mayor Pio XII, and his speech has gone viral.

Soraya and Barei, who participated in Eurovision in 2009 and 2016 respectively, sat down to chat about their experience at the festival with the students from the Madrid center. There they talked about the good taste in their mouths that this adventure left them, but also of what they did not like so much.

The opinion of the woman from Cáceres has been shared by Twitter users on Thursday afternoon for her anger with some officials of the public entity. “Obviously, TVE is the entity, but my problem is not Spanish Television, but the people who are inside working, “Arnelas, 38, advances in the video.

“There are people who absolutely do not care about the festival, people who are probably not Eurovision and people who have their salary at the end of the month and they will not pay more because you win or lose “, says the interpreter, who thinks that there are people who have been working” for many years “and to whom” TVE is not going to terminate him “:” It will cost them a fortune to kick them out. “

Arnelas has thus denounced the attitude of some employees. “They are carcas, some crappy”, think. “So the one who pays the duck is the one who represents the country. And all the team that have a terrible time when we go where we have to go,” he says.

“That’s what happens when you get into a company where your colleagues don’t even make the egg and you have to eat all the work. You break your head in doing everything possible to make that project go ahead and the people you have around you do not support you, “he has settled.