Sorana Cirstea snatches the place of the round of 16 from Darya Kasatkina

06/04/2021

On at 23:45 CEST

The Romanian player Sorana Cirstea, number 54 of the WTA, won by 6-3 and 6-2 in an hour and twenty-eight minutes to the Russian Darya kasatkina, number 37 of the WTA, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Romanian tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, had a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 57% of the service points. As for Kasatkina, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, obtained 66% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 48% of the service points.

The Romanian will face the Slovenian tennis player in the round of 16 of the competition Tamara zidansek, number 85, next Sunday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the tournament. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.