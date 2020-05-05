Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The support of Soraka, Annie and Lux it is set to be improved in Patch 10.10, with Taric taking the brunt of the nerfs. The full extent of benefits and nerfs have yet to be revealed, but a list of changes is likely to be released later tonight.

Riot nerfed to Soraka back in February when he climbed to a staggering 57% win rate in the top lane. Since then, it has fallen in the ranking. The next patch is expected to target his support capabilities as he tries to avoid creating another monstrosity in a lonely lane.

AnnieOn the other hand, it hasn’t seen the light in a long time. He has a 49% win rate in the Center Lane and a 47% win rate like support. She simply doesn’t excel at anything in any capacity, as she has little wave of clear and insufficient trade. It’s hard to imagine how Riot It will solve this in the next patch, but the benefits are a welcoming start.

You can read: LLA final marked the most watched game of the entire season

Lux is typically seen as a mid-lane champion, but Riot have other ideas. The developers have been pushing the support of Lux for a while and it doesn’t seem like they’ll stop soon. The next patch includes even more improvements Lux, as it is immensely unpopular in the position of individual queue support and competitive play. Riot Seek to fix this in patch 10.10.

TaricIn both its centerline construction and standard support construction, it has been breaking the tail alone. His unwillingness to die and his team fighting abilities have proven to be oppressive for the metagame. The next patch should help Riot to try to find a balance with the champion and push him to a more suitable position.

Patch 10.10 is expected to LOL Launches on Wednesday, May 13.

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.