SOPR suggests that the uptrend remains intact

A look at the on-chain indicators, more specifically the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR), the ratio of earnings from spent production, to determine if the current correction has ended.

The long-term SOPR suggests that bitcoin (BTC) is still in an uptrend.

The short-term SOPR suggests that the current correction is very close or has already come to an end.

The SOPR is used to measure the profit and loss in the global market for each transaction. To do this, it measures the variation between the sale price and the purchase price.

When the SOPR is greater than 1, it means that, on average, market participants are selling at a profit. The opposite occurs when the SOPR is less than 1.

It is calculated by taking the ratio of the value of each UTXO when it is spent and when it is created.

UTXO is an unspent transaction output. In a transaction accepted on a valid blockchain payment system (such as Bitcoin), only unspent outputs can be used as inputs to a transaction.

In a bull market, the SOPR resets to 1 and usually bounces immediately. The reasoning behind it is that when people consider a bull market going on, they rarely sell at a loss. The opposite is true of bear markets.

The fact that the SOPR is above or below 1 for long periods of time can also determine whether the trend is bullish or not.

The adjusted SOPR (aSOPR) filters out “noise” by discounting UTXOs with a duration of less than one hour.

long-term aSOPR

A look at the aSOPR suggests that the bull run started in September 2020. In the period from January 2018 to September 2020, the aSOPR freely moved above and below 0. This indicated that there was no clear direction for the tendency.

Since then, it has consistently stayed above 1.

Throughout this period, there have been two retests of line 1. The first occurred in September 2020, just before the start of the upward movement. The second occurred in March 2021, and markets a local fund.

It is currently at 1.03. Although it is a low value, it indicates that the bull run is still intact.

Short-term SOPR

To determine the short-term health of the market, we can use the hourly SOPR, with a three-hour moving average to smooth values.

Since March 1, there have been approximately five repetitions of line 1 (marked by the black arrows).

The last fall occurred on April 18 and was the most pronounced. The SOPR fell to 0.98 before recovering.

Currently, it is retesting line 1. Therefore, it is likely that BTC has bottomed out and will bounce from here.

To conclude, the long-term SOPR indicates that BTC is still in an uptrend. The short term suggests that the current correction could be over.

