Sophim : A vegetable squalane, sustainable and virtuous from the olive culture

Sophim was founded 25 years ago in the south of France and has positioned itself as a leading producer in France and abroad. As an expert in this key cosmetic ingredient, Sophim offers an equivalent product made from olive oil co-products, with a production capacity that enables it to meet a rapidly growing demand, particularly in Asia.

Although squalane from shark liver has almost disappeared from cosmetic formulas, the ingredient is still an important emollient element in the composition of the product. Originally created to provide the industry with this basic ingredient, Sophim quickly turned to the olive, a raw material endemic to the Mediterranean basin, for its ability to provide a vegetable squalane with the same specificities as that from the animal world.

“We started in 1996, but it was only about ten years later that demand began to increase steadily. Olive squalane has really taken off,” says Alexis Margnat, the company’s general manager.

Natural and circular alternative

In 2005, the company invested heavily to build production capacity to meet market needs. Then in 2014, it acquired a plant in Almeria, Spain, to get closer to raw materials.

“We work from waste coming from the olive oil industry. These co-products from olive oil refining are fatty acids that contain 5 to 10% squalene,” explains Alexis Margnat.

The Spanish site aims to concentrate the squalene recovered from these co-products, which is then sent to France where its purification and transformation into squalane is completed. It also takes care of the remaining part to transform it into bio diesel.

“We value all the raw material. The non-squalene fraction is transformed, 95% of our co-products are valorized essentially into bio-diesel that we sell to the oil industry. We are really in the circular economy“, explains the manager.

A growing market driven by Asia

Thanks to its unique industrial capacity and the total integration of the transformation process for a pure, plant-based and Cosmos-approved ingredient, Sophim has become a major player in a cosmetics market increasingly focused on naturalness. Today, the company has a market share of almost half of the vegetable squalane market.

“80% of our sales are exported, and 20% in France. Europe represents 40% and the rest is in Asia, which is the area that has experienced the strongest growth for several years, including Japan, China and Korea,” says Alexis Margnat.

Affected by the slowdown linked to the confinements of the year 2020, the company has nevertheless made the choice to continue its activity. A winning bet that has enabled it to achieve a year in progress compared to 2019 and to see a 30% growth in the first quarter of 2021.

“We are noticing an extremely strong recovery in France and the European market,” assures the general manager, who plans on this momentum a diversification towards new markets in 2021.