Although ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix‘(2019) was slammed by critics and also featured a resounding box office failure, Sophie Turnerrevel in an interview with Variety who “killed” for returning for a future mutant film. He did so in an interview with Variety whose video is available below.

“I don’t even know what the deal is, if Disney intends to continue the journey of the X-Men,” the actress said. “I would always be willing to take that character with that cast and that experience … we spend our best time in those movies. I’ll kill to come back. “

Obviously, the desire of the star of ‘Game of Thrones’ seems little less than impossible, because with the X-Men franchise in the hands of Disney and Marvel, everything points to the study restarting the saga with a completely new cast.

As we noted, the film scored wildly negative reviews, with 23% positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The public did not help at the box office either, as the film barely grossed $ 252 million at the global box office for a budget of $ 200 million, making it the lowest-grossing X-Men film of the entire franchise.

Simon Kinberg was in charge of the script and debuted in directing with this film starring Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Houlty, Alexandra Shippentre others, Kinberg, Lauren Shuler Donnery Hutch Parkerson and the producers.