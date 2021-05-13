Sophie Turner Slams Paparazzi for Photographing Daughter Willa

www.kristysparow.comGetty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas haven’t shared photos of their daughter Willa to their personal Instagram accounts — a pretty clear and obvious indication that they’re trying to protect her privacy. But unfortunately, Willa was recently photographed by paparazzi, prompting Sophie to speak out on Instagram.

“I just woke up,” she said in a video, per E! News. “I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there. “

Sophie continued to explain, “She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It’s fucking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted, and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter, and especially printing them. ” She ended her video saying, “It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission.”

Again, Joe and Sophie have made a point of not posting photos of Willa and instead have shared throwback photos of Sophie’s pregnancy — like this sweet one that Joe posted on Mother’s Day.

Here’s to hoping Sophie, Joe, and their daughter’s privacy is respected from here on out.

