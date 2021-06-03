Sophie Turner returns to the HBO screen for The Staircase – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Sophie Turner returns to the home that made her a planetary star. The actress who played Sansa Stark during all eight seasons of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with a new series, The Staircase.

A project in which Turner will share the limelight with Colin Firth and Toni Collette and which is inspired by a gruesome true story of the crime novel writer Michael Peterson, who in 2001 was accused of killing his wife. A case that was already brought to the screen in a French documentary series directed by Jean-Xavier de Lestrade released in 2004.

Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of the adopted daughters of the American novelist, who in turn will be played by Colin Firth. Toni Collette will be in charge of giving life to Kathleen, wife and victim of the writer whose body was found at the foot of a staircase in the couple’s house.

To determine if the death was accidental or a murder perpetrated by the novelist, the case had a long judicial trajectory, which lasted for more than 15 years, which was followed by the aforementioned documentary series with new installments: The Staircase 2. The Last Chance in 2013 and The Staircase in 2018.

Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey complete the cast of this eight-episode miniseries that will be directed by Antonio Campos (The Devil at All Hours, The Sinner) who has written the script with Maggie Cohn (American Crime Story).

Source: However