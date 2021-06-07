Sophie Turner joins ‘the Staircase’ series on HBO

Sophie Turner will star ‘The Staircase‘on HBO alongside Colin firth, Toni Collette Y Juliette Binoche. For Sophie Turner, this would have been the ideal ending to ‘Game of Thrones’.

HBO re-signs Sophie Turner, this time to join the cast of their promising new series, ‘The Staircase‘. The actress of ‘Game of Thrones’ will share a project with some great stars of the industry, such as Colin Firth, Juliette Binoche, Toni Collette, Parker Posey and Rosemarie deWitt.

The series, which will consist of eight episodes, is based on the documentary series of the same name, as well as several books and reports on the real case of Michael Peterson (Firth), a man who was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen (Collette), in 2001. Back then, he claimed that she died because she accidentally fell down the stairs at her home, but police immediately suspected that he beat her to death and set the scene to look like an accident. Turner to play Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael Peterson’s adoptive daughters.

After being the meat of a ‘true crime’ documentary, ‘The Staircase’ goes into fiction to tell a story that captured attention in the early 2000s and that can be translated as a stark portrait of the deadliest domestic violence. For its part, Turner continues to take steps to leave behind the great success of ‘Game of Thrones’, where she gave life to Sansa Stark, the role that catapulted her to fame. In addition, the actress has also given life to Jean Gray in the ‘X-Men’ films (specifically, in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ and ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’), and will star in the next film of Matthew coppola, ‘Broken Soldier’. Most recently we saw her on Quibi’s ‘Survive’ series, where she had a really bad time.

