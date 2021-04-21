Sophie Turner Is the Epitome of Chic on Date Night With Joe Jonas

However, it seems the private pair is keeping their only child out of the spotlight for now. With her first birthday just a few more months away, maybe they’ll give the public a glimpse at the little one’s birthday festivities.

While that remains to be seen, fellow parents can copy a bit of Sophie’s style thanks to her Jennifer Fisher Jewelry necklace. Back in November, the actress shared a snap of her new accessory — a gold chain-linked necklace featuring a date on a long tag. Fans quickly theorized that date — July 22, 2020 — marks when Willa was officially born.

As for that matching purple set, we’re on the lookout.