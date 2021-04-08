Sophie Turner applauds Taylor Swift’s song about Joe Jonas

Jonas, meanwhile, didn’t mention the song at all on his Instagram. Instead, he posted a photo of himself outside, playing golf. Call it his way of saying that he doesn’t mind:

(Instagram @joejonas)

Swift’s song talks about Joe and his nonchalant attitude after their relationship and breakup in 2008. His chorus, for example, is “Hello Mr.” Perfectly fine “/ How is your heart after breaking mine?”

Jonas broke up with Swift on the phone, in a 27 second call, in October 2008 and there is also a reference to it in the song “Mr. Perfectly Fine”. Swift called Jonas about the way he broke up with her during his November 2008 interview with DeGeneres.