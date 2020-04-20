The 22-year-old graduate student has received the first of two doses of the experimental vaccine COVID-19.

By: Luz María Camacho

Scientists work around the clock to find a vaccine against him Covid-19. One of these efforts is carried out by the American modern biotechnology firm, with a vaccine experimental called MRNA-1273, which was sent to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for its test human clinician, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Traditional vaccines use a weakened or inactive version of the virus or its parts to provoke an immune response. In contrast, the MRNA-1273 it includes an RNA fragment in a lipid nanoparticle that would induce host cells to synthesize protein S (spike) in its prefusion conformation, which in turn would trigger the production of specific neutralizing antibodies.

According to the vaccines portal of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, vaccines produced on platforms based on DNA (carried by plasmids) and, especially, on RNA (mRNA in transporter molecules, liposomes, nanoparticles or others) have notable advantages, such as its versatility and adaptation to different microorganisms, as well as its greater production capacity and at a lower cost than traditional systems. MRNA vaccines have extraordinary potential. This is a crucial question in the response to health emergencies, as is having a sufficient number of vaccine doses in permanent storage to respond to contingencies.

In charge of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle and the Vaccine Evaluation and Treatment Unit at Emory University in Atlanta, the effectiveness of the vaccine testing began on 45 participants.

One of the participants is identified as Sophia upshaw, a 22-year-old graduate student in Atlanta, who recently received the first of two doses of the vaccine experimental. She will have regular visits to the clinic during the study, which will last about 14 months.

Sophia, in an interview with Science News magazine, said that she offered as voluntary in this study because “we all feel helpless and try to help in any way we can, whether it’s donating masks or 3D printing masks or volunteering in the hospital if you’re a nurse. Everyone is trying to do what they can.”

He says that on March 16 he learned in other laboratories that the study was being carried out, so he called to ask if he could participate.

“I came for my first exam on the 23rd. Wednesday (25) was when I was approved for the study, and then Friday 27 was when I received my first vaccine. It was very fast, “he said.

Upshaw commented that the pain he felt when the vaccine It was very similar to the flu. “I felt the pinch and the burn as they injected it. Then they took it out and I said, ‘Oh, is that all?’ My shoulder ached all day. The pain developed all day. On May 24, I have my second injection, “he detailed.

One of his fears is the possibility of developing symptoms similar to COVID-19. “That was a big concern that I had. But this vaccine in particular it does not have the actual inactive virus. It has genetic material that (carries instructions) for a protein found in the virus. Basically tricks your body into thinking you have it. “

Talk that is still a little worried but that so far feels good. “I was on the verge of fever, but I never reached the threshold for a medical grade fever,” he explained.

Regarding the opinion of his family when participating in this study, he said: “They were really worried, but they call me and check me every day to see how I am. They are much more comforted and relaxed now that they see that I have not (developed complications). They are happy that people choose to participate in the test. They just are not happy that it is me. “

By last Sophia upshaw He said he wanted to share his story because he has seen on social networks that many people wonder why there is still no vaccine and how long will it take for what you want to say to those people: “Hey, people are doing their best.”

“It is a different perspective to see the doctors and nurses involved in the test of the vaccine and how hard they are working. It is surprising to see their dedication to this. This has dominated his work at this time. I am truly grateful for their work and how well they have treated me and everyone in the test of the vaccine to make us feel comfortable … I am very grateful to be part of the (test). We will see how things turn out in a year or so. That seems a long way off. “

(Sources: Science News and vaccines of the Spanish Association of Pediatrics)