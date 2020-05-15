With the passage of time, Apple TV + develops a very interesting catalog. With participations of actors, producers and directors of recognized fame and prestige, the service bets on quality instead of quantity. In this context, several news of incorporations to Apple TV + have emerged in recent days that are worth looking at calmly.

Sophia Coppola and Ridley Scott will create content for Apple TV +

Sophia Coppola continues to deepen her relationship with Apple. Coppola is the director behind The Virgin Suicides, Lost in translation and Somewhere, among other works. After signing an agreement to produce a movie with the technologicalCalled On the Rocks, the well-known film director leaps into the series. This is The custom of the country, a book by Edith Wharton that translates as “The customs of the country”.

The story centers on Undine Spragg, a girl born in the central United States whose family moved to New York in 1913. There will try to rise in New York society, helped by the fortune made through businesses of doubtful legality. This is one of the few Wharton works that have not been brought to the screen. Apple plans to make The custom of the country a limited series.

Then we have the also popular Ridley Scott, who just signed a first-look deal with Apple according to Variety. These contracts give priority to a part to invest, license or buy something, in this case, audiovisual content. In other words, when producer Scott Free (owned by director and producer) creates a story, Apple may decide to keep it before anyone else.

Scott is the producer or director of numerous sagas and successful films for several decades. From Alien to Blade Runner, passing by Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Hannibal or The man in the high castle. And, of course, it was behind the famous 1984 ad for Apple itself.

A documentary for June and a song copyright complaint

Moving on to upcoming releases, actress and also director Bryce Dallas Howard will release next June 19 the documentary “DADS”. Planned for a couple of days before Father’s Day in the US, it is a humorous documentary that analyzes the role of parents in today’s world.

My first feature documentary film, DADS, is coming to @AppleTV on June 19th, right in time for Father’s Day! But first, don’t forget to celebrate your mom this weekend 🥰 #DadsToday pic.twitter.com/6SvTarYpBo – Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) May 8, 2020

Apparently, it will have the collaborations of a wide range of famous people in the US who they will tell their experience. Among them are Will Smith, Conan O’Brien, Kimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon.

And now we go to a copyright complaint made by Richie Rich, author of the song Side Show that appears in the second chapter of Amazing Stories. According to the plaintiff, Apple allegedly licensed the song to Nakamiche Muzic Publishing, who falsely self-assigned himself as the owner of the copyright.

The alleged true owner, Darrell Jackson, has requested the cessation of activities that infringe his intellectual property rights. Here they enter both the distributor of the song, as Apple, NBC Universal Media and Amblin Entertainment. At the same time, it requires compensation for damages, as well as reimbursement of court costs.

Images | Georges Biard, Scott Free.