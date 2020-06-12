After a long wait, fans of the popular zombie series finally they will be able to see the chapter that closes the tenth season, after the recordings of it were interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, so there is already a release date for the season finale of ‘The Walking Dead’.

The season finale of ‘The Walking Dead’ was originally slated to premiere on April 12, however, the state of California ordered to stop all productions to prevent the Covid-19 virus from further spreading, so post-production work stopped even though it was about to be completed.

However, the state of California will allow the productions to resume their activities on June 12, as long as security measures are followed and a new Variety report revealed that productions will be able to resume once union representatives sign the new security protocols to be handled and once this is done they will have to wait four to six weeks to that these are approved.

Is so Postproduction of ‘The Walking Dead’ will resume soon, This was revealed by Angela Kang for Comicbook. “There is a color process that needs machines to finish. There’s a solid job we usually do on the Warner stage, and that’s a very complex mixing team that can’t be moved into someone’s house overnight, but several people already work on it. The episode is very, very close to ending, “Kang explained.

According to data from the reports, the episode could come in late July, which would be a delay of three months, and the premiere could coincide with the weekend that Comic-Con will take place, so it is likely that new details will be given for the following season during this event that will take place from July 22 to 26.

Apparently, the waiting time will be very worthwhile, Since both director Greg Nicotero and showrunnes Angela Kang declared that the season finale of ‘The Walking Dead’ will be spectacular, as we will see the confrontation of Daryl, Negan and other survivors, against a horde of zombies led by Whisperer Beta, so we hope that the release date is not delayed again.