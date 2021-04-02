02/25/2021 at 17:47 CET

Daniel Guillen

Former Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov played down the crisis of results that Spanish football is experiencing in Europe for Betfair: “Spanish football cannot be underestimated for a few defeats. It is surely a coincidence “.

Especially known for his time at Manchester United, the attacker praised Spanish football despite the fact that in European competitions he has not finished giving the size: “In Spain, great players continue to play. There are some beastly names in some of these teams that have now lost. I think that sooner or later Spanish football will be back because there are great teams in that league& rdquor ;.

Berbatov also spoke about two of the players who are having the most impact in the world of football today: Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé. “Mbappé and Haaland are already at the top and one day they will take the throne from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo& rdquor ;, he acknowledged. Although for the former striker, the Frenchman is somewhat above: “For me Mbappé is the current number 1 in my ranking to win the Ballon d’Or this year. And I rely on how he scores goals, but also on his vision. I think you can play anywhere else and continue to shine & rdquor;

“Haaland is a different talent, but he is swelling to score goals. He is a brilliant athlete who has great ability. He’s tall, strong, and has incredible improvisation skills.. It really is a pleasure to see his evolution & rdquor ;, he added about the Norwegian.

In defense of José Mourinho

In Dimitar Berbatov’s career there is also Tottenham, where he spent two seasons before leaving for Manchester. On the current Spurs manager, the Bulgarian came to his defense: “People forget that he is one of the best coaches of the last decade. When you’re so good and you’ve won so much, even if you haven’t won a couple of seasons, you still deserve respect for everything you’ve done in football.

Prolific career in the Premier League

The former attacker had an excellent performance in England, where he played more than 200 games and scored 94 goals and delivered 42 assists. International with the Bulgarian national team, Berbatov went through Tottenham, Manchester United and Fulham from German football. At the age of 38, the footballer decided to retire professionally after a final stage in Indian football.