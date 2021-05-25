Soon you will be able to verify your identity on Instagram through a WhatsApp message | Technology

Instagram would be preparing an integration with WhatsApp to increase the security of users and that they can receive the verification codes through a chat in the messaging application.

Security in social network accounts is something that is conspicuous by its absence, few users have two-step verification activated and use passwords that are easy to hack by attackers. Companies are increasingly trying to improve security and sometimes do so in combination with other services or applications.

WhatsApp and Instagram belong to Facebook, this allows both applications to be integrated to such an extent that one serves as a method of identity verification. The latest innovation in the application for users who are passionate about photography is the possibility of receiving an authentication message through WhatsApp.

#Instagram is working on the possibility of receiving authentication codes (2FA) on #WhatsApp 👀 pic.twitter.com/OeNwHZRArm – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) May 22, 2021

This security measure has come to light thanks to the leak of Alessandro Paluzzi. He has shown screenshots showing this new feature. In the images what appears is a menu very similar to the two-step verification system, this method consists of receiving a message to the mobile phone with a unique code that must be entered in the application in order to access.

Instead of this code arriving through the said SMS, it would arrive as a message on WhatsApp. The truth is that the authentication system changes little, it maintains what is the basic security of having a specific message. But the interesting thing is that WhatsApp messages arrive simply with an internet connection, so it would benefit those people who travel to countries where there is no roaming.

Of course, verification by SMS would be necessary to activate authentication via WhatsApp. In addition, that the messages arrive via WhatsApp does not mean that both applications are linked; it is just one more way of verification. This feature is not yet available, if it ends up being a reality it will most likely arrive throughout the year.