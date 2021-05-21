soon you will be able to transfer your chats from iOS to Android

One of the great current problems of WhatsApp is that it does not allow the transfer of the account between different operating systems. You can use WhatsApp for Android or iOS interchangeably, with your number and your contacts, but you cannot transfer the content.

This means that if you change operating systems, you lose all your chat history, your photos and videos and the rest of the files. And it is that officially WhatsApp does not allows transferring them from one system to another (although there are alternatives).

However, this I would be about to change. At least judging with the latest tests that the company is carrying out and that have been collected by Wabetainfo.

Transfer all your WhatsApp from iOS to Android and vice versa

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

According to the specialized media, WhatsApp is working on a new tool that will solve once and for all the problem of transferring files and content if we change the operating system.

In this way, WhatsApp will allow transfer content from iOS to Android and vice versa and, at the same time, keep all our photos, videos, voice notes, files and chats.

When implemented, this WhatsApp novelty will allow restore the entire account when we change from operating system to another.

Currently it is not possible to restore chat history from iCloud on WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp for iOS cannot restore backup from Google Drive.

Also photos, videos and even the phone number

In addition, the company is also working to bring various improvements to this feature, such as the ability to transfer chat history to a different phone number.

When it is available, thanks to this tool, you can change your mobile without fear of losing any WhatsApp data. Of course, there are some things to keep in mind:

You will not be able to migrate your chat history at any time. You can only start this process when pairing a new phone.Media content will also be transferred to the Android device. You can transfer your chat history to a different phone number – this comes in handy when changing device and phone number.

This feature is in development on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, and will be available in a future update no final release date is known.

Meanwhile, if you need to transfer your WhatsApp files from iOS to Android, you can use apps like iTransor, available for both Mac and Windows, on a special offer.

Read this too …